Hollydays makes a return Oct. 13-16 to the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 S. River Road. Presented by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, the market will include more than 100 merchants and vendors from across the country. In addition to the in-person market, shoppers can support vendors by browsing the virtual market at Hollydays.org. Tickets and more information also are available at the website.