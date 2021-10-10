Here’s an Unexpected Spot to Score a Free Bookshelf in Your Home
If Instagram’s any indication, creating a home library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves is the coolest way to display your book collection. Any bookworm will tell you it’s great to have a few of your favorite books nearby though, especially near the bed for some late-night reading. Solenne de la Fouchardiere came up with a low-key, super accessible, and very smart spot to stash a few books in her beautiful Georgian home in London that she shares with her husband, and it’s so obvious you might have overlooked it: your bedroom windowsill!www.apartmenttherapy.com
