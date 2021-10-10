Here’s an Unexpected Spot to Score a Free Bookshelf in Your Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Joel and Jessica Nickerson, their two girls, and Pip Squeak the cat. From the second I saw this house online I could picture us in it. The neighborhood it’s located in is sweet, too, and it’s walking distance from our girls’ school. When we came to see it, we walked from the front door to the backyard and we were already talking about making an offer. I loved the layout and the charm it had. You could tell it had been loved… but it needed updating (you can see the pictures I took on moving day, here). Thankfully that’s my favorite thing! We’re only the third owners (it was built in the early ’70s) and the last owners raised their girls here and the family that built it had girls too! I love that!

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO