Interior Design

Here’s an Unexpected Spot to Score a Free Bookshelf in Your Home

By Savannah West
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Instagram’s any indication, creating a home library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves is the coolest way to display your book collection. Any bookworm will tell you it’s great to have a few of your favorite books nearby though, especially near the bed for some late-night reading. Solenne de la Fouchardiere came up with a low-key, super accessible, and very smart spot to stash a few books in her beautiful Georgian home in London that she shares with her husband, and it’s so obvious you might have overlooked it: your bedroom windowsill!

