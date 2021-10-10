I Bought a House Without Having to Save Up for Years — Here’s How I Did It

Our accountant was the one who first informed us that we’d made the miscalculation. We were in her home office filing our taxes when she mentioned that my husband’s withholding information had been incorrect. A lot had changed in our lives — a new job, a new baby, a wedding — but somehow we’d forgotten to update his W4 with the changes. Because we never adjusted our withholdings, too much tax was being taken out of my husband’s paycheck.