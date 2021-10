Following earlier rain, officials got the track dry in time to fire engines at approximately 3:35pm ET, but as cars were taking pace laps, it began pouring with rain again. With no lights at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR would not be able to complete the race once the track was dried again and it was postponed until 1pm ET on Monday (4 October). The race will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO