CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bold prediction of the week: Lions running backs roll over Vikings

By Hamza Baccouche
Pride Of Detroit
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions have been trying to establish their running game for over a decade, and it’s beginning to look like they have successfully turned it into something formidable. Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift have highlighted the two-man attack, with Williams doing the ground-and-pound work and Swift posing more as a third-down passing threat. Together, the two could be in for a big day against Minnesota.

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pride Of Detroit

The Curse: What we learned, Lions @ Vikings

Here we are once more. Another week of Lions football has come and gone, and once more, it was a game of ‘what ifs.' This is week five of what we learned; and in this past game, Detroit travelled to Minnesota to battle the Vikings in what would conclude the first wave of divisional matchups. Funny enough, all three of our first divisional games have come on the road. In fact, every road game we've had thus far has been division opponents.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Bold prediction of the week: Justin Fields flames out against Lions defense

The Detroit Lions defense is already looking like a significant upgrade over their 2020 unit, which is saying a lot considering they’re still near the bottom of the league in just about every meaningful metric. In addition to being marred by injuries on the back end of their defense, the already-thin linebacking corps just got thinner with the departure of Jamie Collins. The only notable improvement has been via some semblance of a pass rush, but even that has come with much of the same personnel from the 2020 season.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 4 recap: Chicago Bears get a bounceback win at home over the Detroit Lions 24-14 — but running back David Montgomery suffers a knee injury

For a while Sunday at Soldier Field, everything was right again with the Chicago Bears. The Bears offense got its groove back, under a different play caller than Matt Nagy. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was hitting wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney with deep shots. And the Bears defense was pitching a shutout against the Detroit Lions into the third quarter. Then one play ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Daily Norseman

2021 NFL Week 5: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

After losing three of their first four games in various frustrating manners, the Minnesota Vikings will conclude their three-game homestand on Sunday afternoon with their first divisional game of the year, as the Detroit Lions make their way to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first of their two annual matchups.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions vs. Vikings: Week 5 odds and best bets

The Detroit Lions are decided underdogs heading into the team’s trip to Minnesota to face the Vikings in Week 5. Detroit is getting more than a touchdown in the latest odds for the coming NFL weekend. Here’s how the odds stack up at Tipico Sportsbook as of 6:00 a.m. on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions
FanSided

3 favorable matchups for the Vikings in Week 5 vs. the Lions

Which matchups should the Minnesota Vikings be able to exploit in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions?. After an ugly loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, the Minnesota Vikings need to bounce back in Week 5 against the 0-4 Detroit Lions. Cleveland did not play a great game on the road, but the Vikings still could not find the end zone enough to overcome the 14 points allowed, and now they come stumbling into a matchup with the struggling Lions.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Monday Overreaction: The Lions should give David Blough a shot

I’ve been covering this team for almost a decade at this point. If you’ve been following along with my career, then you know how annoying I find it when fans call for the backup quarterback to play over the starter. Of course, the reason it was so annoying was that fans were suggesting the backup start over Matthew Stafford.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions injury updates: Taylor Decker has chance to return this week

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made it somewhat of a tradition on Monday afternoons to provide injury updates for the team. This has obviously been a breath of fresh air given how the previous regime treated injuries, and it’s been especially informative with all of the injuries the Lions have incurred over the first five games of the season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kat Kountry 105

Lions Running Back Plays Catch With Young Fans Before The Vikings Game

Yesterday's game at US Bank Stadium had its ups and downs for fans of both teams, as the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Detroit Lions. While the Vikings won on a last-second field goal, it was what happened before the game that may turn some Vikings fans into secret Detroit Lions fans. Running Back Jamaal Williams, of the Lions, took some time during warmups before the game to play catch with some young kids in the stands, and it was pretty cool.
NFL
KFYR-TV

Joseph’s last second field goal lifts Vikings over Lions

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KFYR) - It would once again come down to the final play for the Vikings on Sunday, this time it resulted in a win as they took down the Lions 19 to 17. Greg Joseph would kick the game-winning 54-yard field goal as time expired. The Vikings (2-3)...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Lions at Vikings preview: Minnesota looking for eighth straight win over Detroit

LIONS (0-4) at VIKINGS (1-3) Kickoff: Noon Sunday. TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale. Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber. Series: Vikings lead 78-39-2 Line: Vikings by 10. Minnesota is trying to avoid its second straight 1-4 start and ninth in team...
NFL
NJ.com

Vikings vs Lions Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers – Week 5

Our NFL betting expert presents his best Lions vs Vikings predictions as the top teams in the NFC North face off, live on FOX at 1:00pm ET. The Detroit Lions missed a golden opportunity last week to get their first win of the season, and will have a hard time getting rid of their zero against a Minnesota Vikings team unlucky to have a 1-3 record.
NFL
chatsports.com

Plays that Changed the Game: Week 5 Lions at Vikings

Wanted to start something a little different after the games. There are small plays that change every game. Good example being the holding play last week against Kendricks on 4th and goal. It’s easy to forget some of them as the game goes along. I kept some notes this week.
NFL
DL-Online

WDAY Sports Minute: Vikings secure narrow win over Detroit Lions

The WDAY Sports Minute is brought to you by The Clinic: Family Health and Sports Chiropractic . Headline Story: This time, Greg Joseph was the hero. The Vikings kicker drilled a 54-yard field goal on the final play to give them a 19-17 victory over Detroit on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. And several teammates responded by carrying him off the field on their shoulders.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Report: Frank Ragnow to have season-ending toe surgery

Just when you think the injury news may take a day off, the football gods continue to smite the Detroit Lions. The latest news comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who is reporting that Lions center Frank Ragnow will have toe surgery that will end his 2021 season after just four games played. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has also confirmed the news.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy