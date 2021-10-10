Bold prediction of the week: Lions running backs roll over Vikings
The Detroit Lions have been trying to establish their running game for over a decade, and it’s beginning to look like they have successfully turned it into something formidable. Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift have highlighted the two-man attack, with Williams doing the ground-and-pound work and Swift posing more as a third-down passing threat. Together, the two could be in for a big day against Minnesota.www.prideofdetroit.com
