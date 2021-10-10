CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We have buildings that are falling apart:' HBCU students disappointed with potential cuts in Biden package

By Perris Jones
fox5dc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Local college students are weighing in after a drastic drop in potential funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Biden administration originally proposed spending $45 billion for HBCU’s in the $3.5 Trillion spending package, but due to democratic infighting, the newest version only includes $2 billion that can go toward educational programs and infrastructure, the associated press reported.

