'We have buildings that are falling apart:' HBCU students disappointed with potential cuts in Biden package
WASHINGTON - Local college students are weighing in after a drastic drop in potential funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Biden administration originally proposed spending $45 billion for HBCU’s in the $3.5 Trillion spending package, but due to democratic infighting, the newest version only includes $2 billion that can go toward educational programs and infrastructure, the associated press reported.www.fox5dc.com
Comments / 0