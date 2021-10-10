'We have buildings that are falling apart:' HBCU students disappointed with potential cuts in Biden package

The number of people in Puerto Rico who identified as “white” in the most recent census plummeted almost 80%, sparking a conversation about identity on an island breaking away from a past where race was not tracked and seldom debated in public.The drastic drop surprised many, and theories abound as the U.S. territory's 3.3 million people begin to reckon with racial identity.“Puerto Ricans themselves are understanding their whiteness comes with an asterisk,” said Yarimar Bonilla, a political anthropologist and director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York “They know they’re not white...

