CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals vs. Packers prediction: Green Bay will look past Cincy

By The Wildcat
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI BENGALS (+3) over Green Bay Packers. Heisman-winning QB Joe Burrow continues to progress for the homestanding Bengals. This is a potentially flat spot for Green Bay, with another road trip (to Chicago) next week. Cincinnati is currently involved in a three-way tie for the AFC North lead, while the Packers look to glide by — with the Bears, Washington, Arizona, Kansas City and Seattle on deck. But the Packers’ pass “D” is suboptimal. Cincy makes most of its chances, for one unit.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Lose Notable Starter To Illness

The Green Bay Packers will be without a notable starter on defense tonight. Green Bay announced on Sunday afternoon that veteran defensive back Kevin King has been added to the OUT list for Sunday night’s game. King, 26, is dealing with an illness, according to the team. “Kevin King (illness)...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2010, but the legendary quarterback continues to be a part of the football world. The former Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets quarterback talks about the league on Sirius XM NFL Radio each week. Just this past week, Favre had a calming message for Packers fans following the blowout loss in Week 1.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers, including matching wits with Aaron Rodgers and the 1st taste of the rivalry for Justin Fields — plus our Week 6 predictions

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will get his first taste of the rivalry with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Packers (4-1) arrive having won four straight, putting them atop the NFC North. The Bear (3-2) have won two in a row, including a 20-9 upset of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game. Chicago Bears (3-2) ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Panthers#Buccaneers#The Packers#American Football#Cincy#Green Bay Packers Heisman#Afc North#Cowboys
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release Friday injury report for Week 5 against Bengals

The Green Bay Packers have released their Friday injury report for Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Three players have already been ruled out for the contest, while another two are questionable. Green Bay (3-1) is showing people why a team shouldn’t be judged after one week, having turned their...
NFL
On3.com

Inactives announced for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. and can be watched on CBS. The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off of their second consecutive loss, a disappointing 24-10 loss to their AFC North foe Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh’s offense has struggled, too, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger struggling and looking his age. Pittsburgh is 1-2 and could be missing some key weapons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Who is the Steelers’ X-Factor in Week 4 vs. the Green Bay Packers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. It is the Steelers’ second road game of the season, and, hopefully their second victory. When looking at the matchup between inter-conference foes, there are players who can be viewed as ‘X-Factors’. What is an ‘X-Factor’?. I...
NFL
packersnews.com

Green Bay Packers hold off on surgery for Jaire Alexander; center Josh Myers out for Bengals game

GREEN BAY - At least for now, the Green Bay Packers are choosing not to have star cornerback Jaire Alexander undergo shoulder surgery that could threaten to end his season. Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday the team is going to allow time for Alexander's shoulder to heal. Alexander will miss Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals, and it does not sound like his return is imminent.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers at Bengals score: Mason Crosby hits 49-yard game-winner as Green Bay outlasts Cincinnati in overtime

Beginning at the the 2:14 mark in the fourth quarter, there were five missed field goals between the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. As those missed kicks helped force this Week 5 game into overtime, Mason Crosby was finally able to get a 49-yarder through the uprights and hand the Packers at 25-22 victory at Paul Brown Stadium to move to 4-1 on the season.
NFL
FanSided

Green Bay Packers v. Bengals: Instant Takeaways from Wild Win

Well, that was interesting, to say the least. But ultimately, the Green Bay Packers were able to escape with the win, and ultimately, that’s all that matters. Green Bay is now 4-1 on the season. As always, here are my instant takeaways from the Green Bay Packers performance. – Overall,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy