Bengals vs. Packers prediction: Green Bay will look past Cincy

CINCINNATI BENGALS (+3) over Green Bay Packers. Heisman-winning QB Joe Burrow continues to progress for the homestanding Bengals. This is a potentially flat spot for Green Bay, with another road trip (to Chicago) next week. Cincinnati is currently involved in a three-way tie for the AFC North lead, while the Packers look to glide by — with the Bears, Washington, Arizona, Kansas City and Seattle on deck. But the Packers’ pass “D” is suboptimal. Cincy makes most of its chances, for one unit.