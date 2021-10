HASTINGS — Hastings College will receive a $454,000 grant from The National Endowment for the Humanities as part of NEH’s American Rescue Plan funding announced this week. The grant is part of $87.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding NEH is awarding to nearly 300 cultural and educational institutions to help them recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant awards were made in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and Northern Mariana Islands.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO