FSU researcher makes Brilliant 10 List

Recently, Allison Wing, a Florida State University climate scientist and researcher, was named to Popular Scientist’s Top 10 list for “up-and-coming minds in science.”. Prior to this success, Wing has enjoyed a long and prosperous academic path. She earned her bachelor’s in atmospheric science from Cornell University in 2008 and earned her doctorate in the same field from the Michigan Institute of Technology in 2014. She later continued by conducting her postdoctoral studies at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.