Florida State

FSU ranks among top colleges for free expression

fsunews.com
 7 days ago

Florida State University recently received acknowledgement for its prestigious placement within the world of free speech by ranking No. 1 in the state of Florida. In September, FSU was awarded a place in the top five schools in the nation with the best on-campus free speech for 2021. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) ranked over 150 of the top colleges in North America according to their acceptance of freedom of expression. After surveying over 37,000 students, the largest survey of free expression on college campuses to ever be conducted, FIRE came to a collective synopsis of how each of these schools fares within the world of free speech on campus; FSU is ranked No. 5.

