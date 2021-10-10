CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Homeless woman charged with choking teen outside Queens restaurant: NYPD

By Lauren Cook
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l26Fv_0cMuFI8U00

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police arrested a homeless woman on Saturday after she allegedly choked a 16-year-old girl while the teen sat at an outdoor dining table in Queens earlier this week.

300 bags of heroin seized after traffic stop

The chilling incident, which was caught on surveillance video , happened on Monday just after 5:20 p.m. at a sushi restaurant on Ditmars Boulevard, near 33rd Street, according to the NYPD.

The teen was sitting at a restaurant table when the suspect snuck up behind her and wrapped her arm around the victim’s neck, briefly obstructing her breathing before letting go, the video shows.

The suspect walked away but then approached the teen again before someone else appeared to intervene, the video shows. The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

The teen sustained pain, redness and swelling on her neck but was not taken to a hospital, according to the NYPD.

Investigators initially identified the suspect as a man, however, police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 36-year-old woman, Minerva Martinez, in connection with the case.

The NYPD charged Martinez, who is homeless, with one count of strangulation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Society
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
WWLP

WWLP

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy