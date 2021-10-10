CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists discover the reason why women feel colder than men

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8pgk_0cMuFHFl00

TEL AVIV, Israel — Men and women have plenty of things they disagree on — and that often includes the climate. Researchers say the perception that women often feel colder than men is more than just myth — it may be an evolutionary fact. A team from Tel Aviv University’s School of Zoology add this isn’t just the case for humans, but for many other species as well.

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 27 new deaths, 1,492 new cases

So why do females prefer the heat while males are cranking up the air conditioning? The study finds there’s a real reason for this and it’s to keep the genders further apart !

“We propose that males and females feel temperature differently. This is a built-in evolutionary difference between the heat-sensing systems of the two sexes, which is related, among other things, to the reproduction process and caring for offspring,” a team led by Dr. Eran Levin and Dr. Tali Magory Cohen writes in a media release.

Along with men and women battling over the thermostat, study authors looked at how this phenomenon also plays out among birds and bats. Dr. Levin notes that previous studies have found that the bat genders actually separate during the breeding season. Male bats head towards cooler areas during this time.

Other studies have also revealed similar behavior among birds and mammals, with males heading to cooler areas while females stay in warmer areas with their offspring. In fact, even among species where the genders live together, scientists find males often stand in the shade and females soak up the sun.

The team in Israel collected information over 40 years (from 1981 to 2018) on thousands of birds from 13 species which migrate each year. They also looked at 18 species of bats during the study.

Evolution says ‘think of the children!’

You might be asking, why focus on birds and bats? Researchers say these animals are highly mobile, especially migratory birds. With that in mind, the team suspected that this separation between the sexes — sometimes even spanning different climate zones around the globe — would make the study of gender temperature preferences very clear.

The study finds the reason evolution seems to be pushing males and females apart may be to keep their babies safe . Dr. Magory Cohen adds that when evolution pushes males in cooler climates and females into warmer climates, it cuts down the competition over resources. It also keeps potentially aggressive males from endangering offspring.

“The bottom line is, going back to the human realm, we can say that this difference in thermal sensation did not come about so that we could argue with our partners over the air conditioning, but rather the opposite: it is meant to make the couple take some distance from each other so that each individual can enjoy some peace and quiet. The phenomenon can also be linked to sociological phenomena observed in many animals and even in humans, in a mixed environment of females and males: females tend to have much more physical contact between themselves, whereas males maintain more distance and shy away from contact with each other,” Cohen says.

The study appears in the Journal Global Ecology and Biogeography .

“We have hypothesized that what we are dealing with is a difference between the females and males’ heat-sensing mechanisms, which developed over the course of evolution . This difference is similar in its essence to the known differences between the pain sensations experienced by the two sexes, and is impacted by differences in the neural mechanisms responsible for the sensation and also by hormonal differences between males and females,” Dr. Levin concludes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
ScienceAlert

Ancient Tracks May Be The Oldest Hominin Footprints Ever Found, Scientists Say

Pre-human history is immensely hard to untangle. There are no early writings from the Neanderthals handily summarizing all the differences between the Australopithecus and the Orrorin. While we're finding more ancient bones all the time, they're still very limited, making it difficult to analyze and catalogue fossil discoveries into one of the many species of Homo, Graecopithecus, and all the genera in between. But bones aren't the only traces our hominin ancestors left behind – in some cases, their footprints were preserved in the sand. As reported in 2017, a team of researchers found and analyzed a series of over 50 footprints on Trachiolos Beach on the Greek...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproduction#Migratory Birds#The Reason Why#Animals#Tel Aviv University#School Of Zoology
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Who Discovered How Humans Feel Heat Awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine

Two U.S.-based scientists have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in medicine for solving the mystery of how human bodies feel warmth and touch. David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian shared the prize for discovering how bodies turn physical sensations into electrical messages in our nervous systems, explaining why sunlight or a hug feel the way they do. Announcing the prize Monday morning, the Nobel Committee explained: “Julius utilized capsaicin, a pungent compound from chili peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat... Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.” Thomas Perlman, from the Nobel Committee, said the pair’s discoveries were “important and profound.”
SCIENCE
theintelligencer.com

Pfizer study shows women have more antibodies than men

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday shows that women generally have higher protection against the coronavirus than men after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Immunity in both sexes tended to weaken within months after full vaccination, the study found. The...
INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Our Sense of Smell Gives Us a Startlingly Fast Warning System For Danger

Our sense of smell appears to be exceptionally good – and quick – at warning us of danger, a new study has revealed. Results of two experiments run by researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden indicate the scent-detecting nerves deep inside our nose start processing negative odors the moment they're detected, triggering our body into a more rapid response. Consider this in contrast to our visual and auditory systems, which mail sensory responses into specialized units inside the brain for processing, delaying the time it takes for the body to get up and move. This might come as something of a surprise,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
New York Post

Pfizer vax more effective in women than men, new study finds

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may protect women more effectively and for longer against the virus than men, a new study found. The study, published by the New England Journal of Medicine, analyzed the antibodies of 4,868 Israeli health care workers who had received both of their vaccination doses from December 2020 to July 2021.
INDUSTRY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Are women biologically programmed to be more sensitive to cold than men?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Israeli scientists think they know why men and women are constantly squabbling over the heating control or the air conditioning settings:...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WGN TV

Are men more likely than women to be struck by lightning?

I have recently read that men are far more likely to be struck by lightning than women. Comments?. It is true. Lifestyle and behavioral differences between men and women play major roles in the explanation. It’s a broad generality, but men tend to engage in activities that put them at greater risk to lightning strikes. Outdoor work is one example. Lightning-strike statistics also suggest that men do not respect the threat of lightning to the extent that women do.
staradvertiser.com

Childless older women better off than older men

Older adults who are childless in the U.S. are more likely to be college-educated, working and white than those with children, and their numbers are growing. About one in 6 adults age 55 and older are childless, and childless older women appear to be better positioned than men when it comes to health and wealth, according to a first-of-its-kind report released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
powerofpositivity.com

20 Reasons Why Nobody Should Feel Embarrassed About Their Body

Everyone experiences embarrassment sometimes, especially about their body. With so many products on the market targeted at changing your body, it’s easy to see why people think they need to change. There are many reasons why you shouldn’t feel embarrassed about the way you look, though. Feeling embarrassed about your...
HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by People

The progressive brain disorder known as dementia can have devastating effects on a person's ability to function. But his potentially all-encompassing disease can present with symptoms that are subtle, more a whisper than shout. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. These are the signs of dementia that are often overlooked or ignored. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
BOCA RATON, FL
WWLP

WWLP

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy