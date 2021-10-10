CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Homeless woman charged with choking teen outside Queens restaurant: NYPD

By Lauren Cook
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWe5h_0cMuFFUJ00

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police arrested a homeless woman on Saturday after she allegedly choked a 16-year-old girl while the teen sat at an outdoor dining table in Queens earlier this week.

The chilling incident, which was caught on surveillance video , happened on Monday just after 5:20 p.m. at a sushi restaurant on Ditmars Boulevard, near 33rd Street, according to the NYPD.

The teen was sitting at a restaurant table when the suspect snuck up behind her and wrapped her arm around the victim’s neck, briefly obstructing her breathing before letting go, the video shows.

The suspect walked away but then approached the teen again before someone else appeared to intervene, the video shows. The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

The teen sustained pain, redness and swelling on her neck but was not taken to a hospital, according to the NYPD.

Investigators initially identified the suspect as a man, however, police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 36-year-old woman, Minerva Martinez, in connection with the case.

The NYPD charged Martinez, who is homeless, with one count of strangulation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Northumberland County police investigate shooting in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Northumberland County are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday. According to officials, it happened Friday night in Shamokin in the 900 block of North Orange Street. The Shamokin Police Chief tells Eyewitness News one person was shot, but he did not suffer from severe injuries. This investigation is ongoing. […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Sayre teen charged for threatening to do harm in high school

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Sayre Police have filed charges against a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly made threats to do harm inside Sayre Area High School. Police said they received information that the teen had told other students to stay home from school as he was going to hire someone to do harm. He was […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

House fire kills one woman in Union County

NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Union County Coroner confirms to Eyewitness News one woman is dead after a house fire. According to officials, the fire happened in New Columbia along Grover Drive. Firefighters say the house was ablaze when they got there Friday afternoon. The corner stated the woman became trapped inside and died. […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police: New Jersey teenager found dead after being shot in Middle Smithfield Township

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New Jersey teenager is dead after state police say a homicide occurred in Middle Smithfield Township late Saturday night. According to PSP, they responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Gingerbread Lane and Arrowhead Lane just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say around […]
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Society
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Bradford County woman arrested for strangling child with a plastic bag

WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) – Siearra Weaver, 33, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after allegedly strangling a child with a plastic bag. State Police responded to the reported strangulation in Wyalusing Township on Oct. 14 and arrested Weaver on two felony counts of strangulation and one misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Bradford County inmate charged with aggravated assault of corrections officers

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Jessica Burgher of Waverly is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting multiple corrections officers. Pennsylvania State Police in Bradford County responded to the corrections facility after Burgher, an inmate, allegedly struck and spit on multiple officers. Burgher is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police arrest wanted ATV rider accused of nearly hitting Scranton officer

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested a man wanted for illegally driving an ATV in downtown Scranton. Police say 40-year-old Tarik McNish was arrested Thursday in Wilkes-Barre Township after an arrest warrant was issued for nearly hitting a police officer while driving the ATV on Adams Avenue in downtown Scranton. According to […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Man dies after being struck by a vehicle in Schuylkill County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, one man was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene Friday. Police say around 4 p.m. Friday, officials were dispatched to a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 600 block of Deturksville Road in Washington Township. According to the release, the vehicle struck […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Choking#Crime Stoppers#Sushi#Nypdtips
WBRE

Rv crash on I-81 sends several people to hospital

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an RV and at least one other vehicle on a busy Interstate 81. Eyewitness News was on the scene as first responders worked to clear the crash area on Interstate 81 southbound in Hanover Township. A witness says the […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Monroe County man charged in death of Luzerne County woman

NUANGOLA BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was found dead inside her home in Luzerne County just after midnight. State police tell Eyewitness News police were called Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. for a domestic dispute at a home on Vandermark Avenue in Nuangola. That’s when police say they found the victim, Elizabeth Leonard, 41, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WBRE

Delhi man wanted for shooting at Grambling State University, injuring 1 and killing another

LINCOLN PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)— Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jatavious Carroll, a.ka. “Rabbit”, 18 of Delhi. Carroll is believed to be the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Grambling State University campus on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The shooting injured a 16-year-old juvenile of Rayville and led to […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WBRE

Hazleton man arrested on multiple charges after robbery

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police have apprehended a suspect in a burglary that they say took place Thursday. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Peace Street on Thursday night around 8:30 for reports of a burglary. Police say, the suspect forcibly entered the victim’s home and took the victim’s cellphone by […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Wanted Hazleton man picked up by police during traffic stop

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton Police Department arrested a man who was wanted on drug charges since September. Police were looking for Cebe Mackenson, 35, since the end of September and on Friday, October 1 at 11:06 a.m. police were able to catch Mackenson during a traffic stop. According to police, they saw […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Blakely Police add new vehicle to illuminate emergency scenes

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local police department has added a new vehicle to better handle road closures and nighttime crime scenes. The idea of the new emergency services unit of the Blakely Police Department is to provide increased safety at accident and crime scenes. “Blakely Borough itself has its own electric company. So […]
BLAKELY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

952
Followers
506
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy