Couple preserving Florida house linked to Martin Luther King

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A house connected to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is now in the hands of a couple who plans to preserve it. David Manaute and Patti Barry live in the house on the coastline south of St. Augustine .

They were familiar with the house’s history. A historical marker stands on the property, which is on the coastline several miles south of St. Augustine.

FILE – In this June 5, 1964, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. looks at a glass door of his rented beach cottage in St. Augustine, Fla., that was shot into. The house connected to King is now in the hands of a couple who plans to preserve it. David Manaute and Patti Barry live in the house on the coastline south of St. Augustine. (AP Photo/Jim Kerlin, File)

During the ’60s, King came to St. Augustine to advance the civil rights movement, and he stayed in different places around town to maintain his safety.

The home was the target of attacks by people who apparently thought King was staying there. A bullet hole is still in one of the door frames.

