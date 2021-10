The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:. Ransom Whitelance, 24, of Mitchell, had his jury trial date moved to Dec. 13 that stems from a burglary in which Whitelance allegedly used a firearm to shoot and wound a victim during a late June burglary in Mitchell. He previously pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance, which resulted from the June 27 incident. Whitelance faces a maximum sentence of 85 years in prison if found guilty on all charges. Whitelance's attorney, Richard Rylance, said the state has accepted a plea deal. However, Rylance said he's awaiting evidence from the incident to be released.

DAVISON COUNTY, SD ・ 10 DAYS AGO