CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Family Appeals for Service Dog for Autistic Daughter

By Press Release
ahherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEATONTOWN, NJ – There’s been plenty in the news about the increasing prevalence of autism in recent years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) observed a 15% increase in the pervasiveness of autism across the US in just two years, as the condition jumped from a rate of 1 in 68 children to 1 in 59. Not only that, but a further CDC study in 2019 strongly suggests that autistic spectrum disorder “is more prevalent than indicated by the latest 1 in 59 CDC estimate.”

www.ahherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by People

The progressive brain disorder known as dementia can have devastating effects on a person's ability to function. But his potentially all-encompassing disease can present with symptoms that are subtle, more a whisper than shout. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. These are the signs of dementia that are often overlooked or ignored. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
BOCA RATON, FL
Intelligencer

Wheeling Family Thankful for Support as Daughter, 3, Battles Rare Disease

WHEELING — As the 3-year-old daughter of Josh and Brittany Raddish of Wheeling is scheduled to undergo a bone marrow transplant in just days while battling a rare form of aplastic anemia, the family and friends of the Ella Rose are expressing how thankful they are to the local community for supporting a recent fundraiser at Wheeling Park.
WHEELING, WV
wfxrtv.com

Family Service of Roanoke Valley VIP Dinner

Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. Mental Illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends, or coworkers. Over the last 18 months, the pandemic has impacted not only our physical health but also our minds. Now more than ever it is important that we all raise awareness for mental illness. On Thursday, Family Service of Roanoke Valley will be holding its annual Family Service VIP Dinner event. Child Development Officer, Jill Sluss explains how you can help.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
City
Shrewsbury, NJ
WOWT

Omaha family mourns loss of daughter to rare brain cancer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha couple is mourning the loss of their daughter. Her parents are proud that their daughter went out fighting and helping others. Three years ago, 17-year-old Anjalie Bartee was starting her senior year at Burke High School. She had a lot of friends and had just signed up for the school’s drill team, and then Anjalie was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.
OMAHA, NE
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
healthcanal.com

Service Dog For OCD 2021: How They Help?

People who suffer from mental disorders[1] like OCD, depression, and anxiety can benefit significantly by having an emotional support animal. The difference in their day-to-day lives between having this type of assistance with animals versus getting only treatment on medication for issues such as OCD is immeasurable. A psychiatric service...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autistic Children#Service Dogs#High Functioning Autism#Cdc
NBC Washington

How Service Dogs Change the Lives of PTSD Veterans

The following content is created in partnership with Purina Dog Chow. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Dog Chow. , Purina Dog Chow has launched its fourth annual Dog Chow Service Dog Salute, a campaign to...
PETS
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

The hidden benefits of Service Dogs in the classroom

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Service dogs are increasingly being used for a myriad of purposes, from the traditional seeing eye dogs, to dogs that provide mental heath, and even dogs that can alert a medial emergency before you may even know you have one. This is the case with Apollo,...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Herald

Fundraiser benefits vet, service dog

Mercer County residents and organizations are rallying around Curtis Esquibel, a 31-year-old local veteran living with a brain tumor. "The response has been unbelievable," Amanda Price, who manages Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 519 in Grove City, said. The VFW post is sponsoring a fundraiser for Esquibel on Oct. 10.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Neuroscience News

Autistic Children Struggle With Hidden Emotions

Summary: Autistic children often misjudge the feelings of others because they do not use contextual cues to identify underlying emotions. New research has discovered that children with autism misjudge the feelings of others because they don’t use context to identify underlying emotions. Published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental...
MENTAL HEALTH
newyorkupstate.com

Hochul talks vaccine mandate appeal, apologizing to nursing home families

New York — Gov. Kathy Hochul has no plans to drop her opposition to a religious exemption to New York’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health workers. “I have no doubt that people feel strongly about this,” Hochul said today during a press conference in New York City. “We have a public health objective, which is overriding.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wranglernews.com

New TUHSD special-ed director stresses constant communication with families of autistic students

Sarah Boyle is bringing both professional and personal experience to her new role as director of special education at Tempe Union High School District. She began her professional career in business and accounting in Silicon Valley, but after years of watching her son, Michael, now 27, struggle with his autism in school, she decided to make more of an impact by furthering her education and becoming a special-education teacher.
TEMPE, AZ
Sun-Gazette

Genesis Birth Services offers accessible family planning

Founded by Gerria Coffee, Genesis Birth Services offers doula support, childbirth education and lactation support for women who are pregnant, are considering or have given birth. Because she offers doula services, Coffee said she is able to reach families very early in their pregnancy. “There are times where I’m able,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy