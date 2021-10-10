Greene County awards $25,000 in grants to five local non-profits
Oct. 10—Five local non-profit organizations were awarded a total of $25,000 in grants through the Greene County Community Improvement Corporation this week. Xenia's Towards Independence and The Caring Place, Fairborn's Roads to Recovery, the Glenn Helen Association and The Riding Center in Yellow Springs each received $5,000 from the corporation, in partnership with the Department of Development.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
