Soccer

Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last

 7 days ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar says next year’s World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career for Brazil. The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel’s Twitter feed on Sunday. Neymar will play with Brazil later on Sunday at Colombia in a World Cup qualifying match. He did not play in Thursday’s 3-1 win at Venezuela due to suspension.

SOCCER
