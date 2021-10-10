MoCo Board of Education Seeks Applicants for Appointment for Vacancy in District 3
Individuals who live in Board of Education District 3 in Montgomery County are invited to apply for the vacancy created by the passing of Mrs. Patricia O’Neill in September. The appointment of an individual to complete the remaining year of the current term will be made by the Board of Education. The appointment process includes a review of submitted applications, personal interviews, voter registration verification, and confirmation of district residency. The Board intends to interview selected candidates on or about.mocoshow.com
