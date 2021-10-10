CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Danish PM Frederiksen visits Taj Mahal with her husband

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgra (Uttar Pradesh) [India] October 10 (ANI): Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited the Taj Mahal -- one of the Seven Wonders in the world -- here on Sunday during her three-day visit to India. Frederiksen visited the Taj Mahal with her husband Bo Tengberg. They also visited the Agra...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Danish PM visits Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in New Delhi, appreciates Gujarat's green initiatives

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in New Delhi and appreciated Gujarat's green initiatives. She was received by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday. "Danish PM @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen received at...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

PM Modi an inspiration for rest of the world: Danish Prime Minister

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set an ambitious climate target for renewable energy, is an inspirational figure for the rest of the world. "You (PM Modi) are an inspiration for the rest of the world...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

India, Denmark stand shoulder to shoulder on 'Green transition': Danish PM

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday said that India and Denmark will stand shoulder to shoulder on the Green transition and share a vision for a prosperous future. Speaking at "The India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership" event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF)...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meenakshi Lekhi
Person
Mette Frederiksen
Person
Narendra Modi
atlantanews.net

Will meet Amit Shah, says Sharad Pawar on extension of BSF's operational jurisdiction

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party chief, Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that he will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah "to know his thoughts about" the extension of BSF's (Border Security Force) operational jurisdiction. " I will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah to know...
INDIA
atlantanews.net

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 29th 'HunarHaat' in UP's Rampur

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated the 29th "HunarHaat" at Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said here. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram...
INDIA
milwaukeesun.com

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5 and inaugurate the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, said the sources in the Uttarakhand BJP. This will be Prime Minister's second visit to Uttarakhand in two months. He had inaugurated the oxygen...
POLITICS
atlantanews.net

MoS Muraleedharan to visit Sudan, S. Sudan next week

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will embark on a two-nation visit to Sudan and South Sudan on Wednesday. It will be his first visit to both countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday. "Minister of...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish Pm Frederiksen#Ani
atlantanews.net

Pakistan lashes out as India warns of air strikes,

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in which he threatened Pakistan with so-called 'surgical strikes.'. "This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine's propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political...
WORLD
atlantanews.net

Sidhu writes to Sonia Gandhi highlighting 'priority areas Congress-led Punjab govt must deliver upon'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 17 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday wrote a letter to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi highlighting 'priority areas that Punjab government must deliver upon.'Sidhu's letter read, "After multiple deliberations and consultations with party workers from across Punjab and with a deep understanding of the public sentiment over 17 years of public life, I express with a lot of pain in my heart that this is Punjab's last chance for resurrection and redemption.""The issues at Punjab's heart as understood very well by you, and signified by the 18-Point agenda given to the last Chief Minister are equally relevant today. I stood for each point in that agenda through the responsibility vested in me of the organization, keeping the executive under check, to be the guardian of Punjab's rights," said Sidhu in his letter.
POLITICS
atlantanews.net

India's first alcohol museum opens in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 17 (ANI): India's first museum dedicated to alcohol has opened its doors to 'spirited' enthusiasts in Goa. The museum 'All About Alcohol' is set up by local businessman, Nandan Kudchadkar, in Candolim village of North Goa. It houses hundreds of artefacts linked to feni, including large, traditional glass vats in which the local cashew-based alcohol was stored centuries ago.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
WOOD TV8

Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Officials said rescuers recovered the bodies in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where the heavy downpours triggered massive landslides, according to the Press Trust […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out his Taliban worries to world leaders this week, Indian forces staged raids and battled Kashmir militants who he fears could be emboldened by the Islamists' victory in Afghanistan. Kashmir rebel shootings of civilians and police, raids by the security forces on militant hideouts, and insurgent infiltrations across the India-Pakistan ceasefire line have all increased in the Muslim-majority region since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15. About 40 people have been killed in shootings and clashes in the two months since then in the Himalayan region, which has been divided since India and Pakistan became independent in 1947. Militants have targeted minority Hindu and Sikh civilians, while gun battles near the ceasefire line have also left soldiers and rebels dead.
INDIA
atlantanews.net

Pakistan again in row with World Bank body as Turkish firm registers claim

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 (ANI): Pakistan is again facing an international dispute before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) over what appeared to be the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) project. This time again the claimant against Islamabad is a Turkish construction company, reported local media. The ICSID --...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

India-Pakistan rivalry always brings tidal wave of emotions, says Ajit Agarkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar called the India-Pakistan match the 'most anticipated' clash in the World Cup, as it always brings a tidal wave of emotions. Speaking about the 2007 T20 World Cup win on Star Sports show 'Class of 2007', Agarkar said, "The...
SPORTS
atlantanews.net

Russia to boost coal supplies to India amid global power crunch

Russia's Energy Ministry signed an agreement this week with India's Steel Industry Ministry aimed at increasing Russian coking coal supply to India to 40 million tons per year. The deal was inked at the Russian Energy Week Forum, held from October 13-15 in Moscow. According to Russian Energy Minister Nikolay...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy