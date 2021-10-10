Danish PM Frederiksen visits Taj Mahal with her husband

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 17 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday wrote a letter to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi highlighting 'priority areas that Punjab government must deliver upon.'Sidhu's letter read, "After multiple deliberations and consultations with party workers from across Punjab and with a deep understanding of the public sentiment over 17 years of public life, I express with a lot of pain in my heart that this is Punjab's last chance for resurrection and redemption.""The issues at Punjab's heart as understood very well by you, and signified by the 18-Point agenda given to the last Chief Minister are equally relevant today. I stood for each point in that agenda through the responsibility vested in me of the organization, keeping the executive under check, to be the guardian of Punjab's rights," said Sidhu in his letter.

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO