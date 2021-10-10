CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cost of food in the world rising at fastest pace in 40 years study

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal food prices have continued to grow substantially this year, with the price index shooting up 27%, according to the INFOLine information and analytical agency. "This is one of the most dynamic price increases since the 70s. Then the price level was about the same, but then it was associated with global financial changes. For 40 years there has not been such a rise in prices that we are now observing," INFOLine CEO Ivan Fedyakov told URA.RU.

