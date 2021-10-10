CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Newsom signs law to eventually ban gas-powered lawn equipment in California

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiBAz_0cMuCLbc00

California will soon ban the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers, a move aimed at curbing emissions from a category of small engines on pace to produce more pollution each year than passenger vehicles.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Saturday that orders state regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered equipment using small off-road engines, a broad category that includes generators, lawn equipment and pressure washers.

The California Air Resources Board has already started working on a rule to do this, a lengthy process scheduled to conclude early next year. But the law Newsom signed on Saturday removes any doubt, ordering the agency to apply the new rule by Jan. 1, 2024, or as soon as regulators determine is “feasible,” whichever date is later.

“Gov. .Newsom signing (this law) really sets a strong course to not only his commitment to transitioning to zero emissions but also to cleaner air and healthier lungs,” said Will Barrett, director of clean air advocacy for the American Lung Association in California.

The law, authored by Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman, is part of an aggressive strategy to reduce pollution in the nation’s most populous state. California is the only state with the authority to regulate air quality this way, part of an exception carved out in federal law in the 1970s. While other states can’t enact their own regulations, they can choose to follow California’s lead.

Last year, California regulators approved a first-of-its-kind rule to force automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans. Also last year, Newsom ordered regulators to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars and trucks in California by 2035 — a date that has since been embraced by some of the world’s largest automakers.

California has more than 16.7 million of these small engines in the state, about 3 million more than the number of passenger cars on the road. California was the first government in the world to adopt emission standards for these small engines in 1990. But since then, emissions in cars have vastly improved compared with smaller engines.

Now, state officials say running a gas-powered leaf blower for one hour emits the same amount of pollution as driving a 2017 Toyota Camry from Los Angeles to Denver, a distance of about 1,100 miles (1,770 kilometers).

The law Newsom signed also orders regulators to offer rebates for people to change out their equipment, a move aimed at landscaping businesses that use these machines more often. The state budget, approved earlier this year, includes $30 million to pay for this effort.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 390

Susan Garvin
7d ago

So no electricity because they are shutting that down, no gasoline work tools. Are we entering into 3rd world status???

Reply(41)
196
Jeff m
7d ago

they need to investigate and find out how much money he's invested or his cronies have invested in battery powered lawn equipment. that's a big market to be invested in right about now

Reply(13)
93
without compromise
7d ago

One thing you can always depend on..is that democrats will make your life more difficult to live..which might explain why suicides are up...

Reply(23)
121
Related
KTLA

Aging equipment, spills test ties between oil industry and California

Hoping to recover a lost anchor chain, a work boat dragged a grappling hook along the seabed near an oil platform off the Southern California coast. But it hooked something else — a pipeline carrying crude oil from the towering rig to shore. Once snagged, the 197-foot (60-meter) boat dragged the pipeline until it snapped […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California judge tentatively rejects cutting inmate crowding, saying vaccines make it safer

A Northern California judge tentatively ruled Friday that state prison officials acted with deliberate indifference when they caused a deadly coronavirus outbreak at one of the world’s most famous prisons last year. But he said vaccines have since so changed the landscape that officials are no longer violating inmates’ constitutional rights. The lawsuit stemmed from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
KTLA

Some cities seek to loosen rules on spending coronavirus relief money

At the Loma Verde Recreation Center south of San Diego, demolition work is underway on a $24 million project that will rebuild the facility from the ground up, complete with a new pool. An hour’s drive to the north, the iconic bridge to the Oceanside pier is deteriorating because the city lacks the money for […]
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Marc Berman
KTLA

Lawsuits demand deworming drug ivermectin for COVID-19 patients

Mask rules, vaccination mandates and business shutdowns have all landed in the courts during the COVID-19 outbreak, confronting judges with questions of science and government authority. Now they are increasingly being asked to weigh in on the deworming drug ivermectin. At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the U.S., many in recent weeks, […]
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Orange County oil spill likely 25,000 gallons, Coast Guard says

 The amount of crude oil spilled in an offshore pipeline leak in Southern California is believed to be close to 25,000 gallons, or only about one-fifth of what officials initially feared, a Coast Guard official said Thursday. The leak off the coast of Orange County was previously estimated to be at least 25,000 gallons (94,635 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

After 11 days of foul smell, Carson residents begin seeing brown water

After 11 days of dealing with an overwhelming stench, Carson residents are also struggling with discolored, foul-smelling water coming out of their drains. “It’s just like bloop, bloop, nasty big brown bubbles,” Carson resident Sharronn Thompson said Thursday. City Councilman Jawane Hilton says the odor — like hydrogen sulfide or rotten eggs — has been […]
CARSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Weather#Democratic
KTLA

Mark Ridley-Thomas indictment: What happens to the L.A. sites that bear his name?

If you’re wandering Los Angeles, you might encounter the name “Mark Ridley-Thomas” on a pedestrian bridge spanning La Cienega Boulevard. His name has also decorated a new wellness center, a high school health center, a youth facility, and a “constituent service center” with government offices. Then there’s the Mark Ridley-Thomas Behavioral Health Center at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Official apologizes after kids in Fresno county care found living in deplorable conditions at CPS building

A central California county executive has pledged immediate changes after a news report revealed that vulnerable children removed from their families were living in deplorable conditions inside an office building — sleeping on conference tables, eating fast food and urinating into water bottles until social workers could find homes for them. Fresno County Administrative Officer […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

95% of teachers meet LAUSD’s COVID vaccination deadline, union says

About 95% of Los Angeles teachers union members have met the school district’s Friday deadline to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the union announced Thursday evening. The teachers union represents more than 30,000 teachers, nurses, counselors and librarians. The vaccine requirement applies to all Los Angeles Unified employees — about 73,000 — as well as parent […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
KTLA

Biden administration to restart ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in November

The Biden administration said it plans to reinstate a Trump-era border policy next month to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, complying with a judge’s order. It hinges on approval of the Mexican government, which has raised concerns that U.S. officials are working to address, the Justice Department said in […]
POTUS
KTLA

KTLA

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy