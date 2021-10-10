CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

This is how much free time you need to feel happier

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9GDf_0cMuCIxR00

Feeling swamped by your daily to-do list, work complications, or life happenings?

You might think that a lot of extra free time would make life so much better. However, new research indicates that a lot of free time might not be the golden ticket to happiness that you may have hoped for.

Researchers studied data from two large-scale surveys about Americans spending their time in a new multipart study released last week. 35,375 people responded to the questionnaires as a whole.

People with more free time had better levels of subjective well-being, but only up to a point, according to the study.

People who had two hours of leisure time every day felt better on average than those who had less time. People with five or more hours of leisure time each day, on the other hand, reported feeling worse.

So what exactly is the magic number of leisure needed in the day?

According to the findings, the “sweet spot” for leisure time could be two to three hours each day.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“While too little time is bad, having more time is not always better,” said Marissa Sharif, an assistant professor of marketing at The Wharton School and the head writer of the paper, said in a press release.

The researchers note that part of finding the “sweet spot” is dependent on how people spend the extra time they have on hand.

They did numerous smaller online experiments in addition to evaluating the surveys. In one, participants were asked to anticipate having three and a half to seven free hours per day.

Afterwards, they had to consider either performing “productive” things (like exercising) or conducting “unproductive” activities with that time (like watching TV).

Participants in the study believed that having a lot of spare time during the day would make them dissatisfied — but only if they wasted it. Although this trial was hypothetical, which is one of the study’s shortcomings, it is consistent with prior research suggesting that being in a state of “flow” can be beneficial to people’s mental wellness.

Essentially, how people use their free time matters, ending up with full “free days” to fill at your leisure may not be all that it seems.

What feels “productive,” of course, is up to your discretion. If watching two hours of Cooking With Paris or Love and Hip Hop in your free time makes you feel your happiest, then do it. You shouldn’t feel shame for safely practicing some self-care.

Even typical productive or meaningful pursuits can be simple and enjoyable. Stretching and doing some low-impact aerobics, such as walking, can help you burn stress. Cooking, reading, playing a board game can also help you be in a state of flow during your free time.

“Our results suggest these individuals would benefit from spending their newfound time with purpose,” Sharif said within the study.

Check out the full study here.

Comments / 1

Related
959theriver.com

How Good Do You Wanna Feel?

Hi, Leslie Harris here, and as we head into the holiday season, we need to talk about…. I know, it tastes so good, but it is so bad for us!. Research shows that sugar can contribute to diseases like cancer, diabetes, obesity, and so many others. When we eat sugar...
HEALTH
Time Out Global

Tell Time Out how you feel about going out now

Yes, London. We’re back out there and loving it. But how have your going out habits changed? Are you roaming around Theatreland in full-on Elsa costume? Or is your neighbourhood now where your heart resides forever? And how do you feel? Liberated? Nervous? Disgusted by the lack of mask-wearing? Please take two minutes to tell us - we want to know all about your time out...
U.K.
Telegraph

How science is behind your dog making you happier

It was just a few minutes into my first meeting with Wes, a six-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel owned by my friend Nick, that he leapt into my lap, reared up on his tiny golden legs, and started licking my face with the urgency of a human trying to put out a kitchen fire.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Time#Leisure Time#Time Matters#Paris#Americans#The Wharton School
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thedoctorstv.com

Why Does Your Poop Smell Like That!?

Gastroenterologist Dr. Sabine Hazan joins The Doctors to share that your poop may be extra fragrant if the bacteria in your gut is out of balance, or you may even have a gut infection. Plus, find out how you can make sure you to have healthy poops! As always, if you see any changes in your stool, please see your doctor!
HEALTH
asapland.com

Vitamin For Hair Thickening

Foods with vitamin B12, which is important for effective blood circulation in the scalp and other systems within our body to make sure it reaches the hair follicles and nourish them to promote hair growth. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which helps prevent seborrheic dermatitis, dry skin, and itchy...
HAIR CARE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

To Lower Blood Pressure, Eat These 5 Foods and Avoid These 5

Got high blood pressure? Most likely the answer is yes, given that almost half of American adults have this condition, putting them at greater risk of heart disease and stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet that blood pressure is largely under your control. “High blood...
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

Always Want To Sleep In? 7 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You

I knew I had a morning problem when I read through my phone's screen-time report. My most-used app wasn't Instagram, Photos, or Chrome—it was my clock. "How could that be when I only set two alarms a day max?" I wondered. Then it hit me: It was all those times I'd pressed the snooze button, stealing a little extra sleep, minute by minute, until over an hour had passed and I was officially late to start the day.
HEALTH
Indy100

Indy100

99K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy