Netflix Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2021

The Napa Valley Film Festival, which returns this year as a virtual event running Nov. 10-14, has announced its lineup that includes almost 60 full-length features and shorts. Among the narrative features at Napa Valley are French period pic “Fires in the Dark” (pictured); drama “Moving in 2008,” with a post-screening Q&A with director Calogero Carucci; Jena Malone-starrer “Porcupine,” in which an adult woman puts herself up for adoption and forms a bond with the misanthropic patriarch of her adoptive family, based on a true story; “Precarious,” featuring a post-screening Q&A with director Wes Terray; Lili Taylor-starrer “The Winter House, “ which follows a novelist seeking to escape her troubles in a remote lake house in northern New Hampshire where she meets and forges a bond with Jesse, a young drifter with troubles — and secrets — of his own. Director Keith Boynton will deliver a post-screening Q&A. Director Noah Gilbert is set for a post-screening Q&A of his drama “The Only One.”
