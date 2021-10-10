AP Sportlight

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants lose their...

The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll Released

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released.  The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt. Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the (...)
COLLEGE SPORTS
Great Bend Post

AP Top 25

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Iowa moved up to No. 3 and is gearing up for No. 4 Penn State in its biggest home game since the 1980s. No. 5 Cincinnati has its highest ranking in 12 years. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Brigham Young round out the top 10. Clemson is out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014 despite beating Boston College. The Tigers had been ranked in 107 consecutive polls. Kentucky, Texas, Southern Methodist and San Diego State entered the AP Top 25.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTRE

Georgia tops AP poll

UNDATED (AP) - Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982. The Bulldogs rise from No. 2 comes a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama was...
GEORGIA STATE
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
swiowanewssource.com

Parker and Sky look to close out Mercury

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker isn't anticipating another rout that would complete the perfect ending to her homecoming by bringing the city of Chicago and the Sky their first WNBA title. Parker and the Sky will try to win the best of five series in Chicago on Sunday after Friday's...
NBA
swiowanewssource.com

PREP FOOTBALL: CAM darts out to big lead, secures district championship

DUNLAP – CAM picked up its eighth win of the season with a dominating 74-6 victory Friday night at Boyer Valley. The win secured an eight-man District 10 championship and homefield advantage, likely through the first three rounds of the playoffs, which kick off next Friday night. Pairings were slated to be announced today.
DUNLAP, IA
swiowanewssource.com

No. 1 Georgia's PAT streak ends with miss vs. Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia's record extra-points streak of 363 ended Saturday when Jack Podlesny missed a PAT against Kentucky. After the Bulldogs scored a touchdown to increase their lead to 30-7, Podlesny was wide right with the kick. That snapped an NCAA-record streak that stretched to 2014...
GEORGIA STATE
swiowanewssource.com

Houston will look to extend series lead over Boston in Game 2

Boston Red Sox (92-70, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (95-67, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 195 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (0-0, 3.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -140, Red Sox +125; over/under...
MLB
Person
Tommy Kramer
swiowanewssource.com

Medrán, Aliseda score, Fire tie with Revolution, 2-2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Álvaro Medrán and Ignacio Aliseda each scored a goal and the Chicago Fire tied the MLS-leading New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night. The 21-year-old Aliseda scored his first goal in nearly three months with a side-netter to cap the scoring in the 88th minute and help Chicago (7-16-7) keep its slim playoff chances alive.
MLS
swiowanewssource.com

Cristian Arango scores 2 goals, LAFC beats San Jose 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half to reach eight on the season and LAFC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Saturday. LAFC (10-12-7) snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. San Jose (8-12-9) has conceded at least three goals in five of its last six games.
MLS
swiowanewssource.com

What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit the Colorado Buffaloes

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder (Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. CRUZ (IN) CONTROL?. Which version of Gunner Cruz is Arizona going to get? It’s impossible to predict....
COLLEGE SPORTS
swiowanewssource.com

Bucks sign general manager Jon Horst to contract extension

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bucks general manager Jon Horst has signed a multi-year contract extension after helping Milwaukee win its first NBA title in a half-century. The move comes less than two months after the Bucks signed coach Mike Budenholzer to an extension. Milwaukee won the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns in six games to win its first championship since 1971.
NBA
#New York Islanders#Jets#Ap#Aau#The New York Giants#Cycledrome#Steam Roller#Minnesota Vikings#Pga Tour#Nhl#Warner#Americans
swiowanewssource.com

Eagles still searching for an identity 6 games into season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Six games into the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are still seeking an identity. Nick Sirianni’s play-calling has been questionable, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been inconsistent and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s unit struggles against elite teams. “When you’ve struggled the way we’ve struggled the last two weeks, that’s...
NFL
swiowanewssource.com

This Date in Baseball

1911 — The Philadelphia Athletics scored twice in the 11th to beat the New York Giants 3-2 in Game 3 of the World Series. Frank Baker hit a home run in the ninth inning off Christy Mathewson to tie the score 1-1. Baker was tagged with the nickname “Home Run” for his exploits.
BASEBALL
swiowanewssource.com

Ibrahim heads in tying goal in 95th minute for Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunusi Ibrahim had a leaping header of Mustafa Kizza’s cross in the 95th minute to keep Montreal's playoff hopes alive in a 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Montreal (11-10-8) has two draws and five wins in its last nine home matches. Philadelphia (12-7-10) is...
MLS
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
swiowanewssource.com

St. Louis visits Arizona after Perron's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (1-0-0, second in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (0-1-1, fifth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +128, Blues -156; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host St. Louis after David Perron scored two goals in the Blues' 5-3 victory over the Avalanche. Arizona went...
NHL
swiowanewssource.com

Calgary plays division rival Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (1-1-0, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (0-1-0, eighth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -189, Ducks +153; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts Anaheim in a matchup of Pacific teams. Calgary went 26-27-3 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 15-12-1 at home. Goalies...
NHL
swiowanewssource.com

Zardes, Santos help Crew beat Inter Miami 4-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored twice, Pedro Santos had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Crew beat Inter Miami 4-0 on Saturday night. Zardes, off an entry pass from Santos, flicked in a header from the center of the area to open the scoring in the 39th minute. Santos put away a one-touch shot to give Columbus (10-12-7) 2-0 in the 44th.
MLS
swiowanewssource.com

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: AHSTW snatches victory from CB St. Albert

AHSTW 20, Council Bluffs St. Albert 17: Hayden Fischer was the star of the game for the Vikings, snagging a pair of interceptions and recovering an onside kick to help lead the come-from-behind effort. The Vikings trailed 17-6 in the fourth quarter when Fischer began his heroics, and it was...
HIGH SCHOOL

