How SEAL Team Will Handle The Time Jump For Season 5

Spoilers ahead for the Season 6 premiere of Bull on CBS, called “Gone.”. Bull returned for the sixth season with an episode that may go down as even more memorable than the COVID-twisted fifth season premiere last fall. Bull’s daughter was kidnapped and held for a $1 million ransom rather than the show diving back into the familiar courtroom format, but there was one notable reveal that had nothing to do with the kidnapping. Bull had to explain why Benny Colon, played through the first five seasons by Freddy Rodriguez, was suddenly missing. Here’s how it happened, and whether the Season 5 finale really has to be the last time viewers will see Benny.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO