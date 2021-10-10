CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How SEAL Team Will Handle The Time Jump For Season 5

By Laura Hurley
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEAL Team is finally returning to CBS after a rollercoaster ride of a fourth season, complete with weeks of uncertainty about whether or not it would get a shot at Season 5. Now, after months of hiatus, Jason Hayes and the rest are on the way back to television for a few weeks before making the move to a new platform, but SEAL Team isn’t just picking up where it left off. Showrunner Spencer Hudnut previewed what’s happening with the time jump for Season 5 when it comes to the characters.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'NCIS': How Gibbs Got His Boat out of the Basement

When NCIS returned Monday night with an all-new episode of Season 19, it finally solved one of the longest-running mysteries in the show's history. For nearly two decades now, fans of the CBS police procedural series have questioned and theorized over one baffling sticking point: How did Mark Harmon's Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs get his boat out of the basement? It turns out, the answer is pretty simple.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Chicago Fire Brought Back A Long-Lost Character, And It Could Mean Bad News For Casey

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of Chicago Fire Season 10 on NBC, called "Head Count." Chicago Fire is delivering some big changes in the tenth season, with Boden moving on for his promotion, Cruz struggling with the job, Severide and Stella engaged, Brett working on a new project, and now Casey has encountered a major blast from the past whose arrival could mean trouble for him. He spent most of the episode dealing with internet fame after his rescue in the premiere went viral, only to end the hour heading to greet who he thought was just another teenage fan. Instead, it was somebody he hasn't seen in a long time: Griffin Darden.
CHICAGO, IL
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
David Boreanaz
Decider

Why is Mark Harmon Leaving ‘NCIS’?

On Monday night’s episode of NCIS, actor Mark Harmon left the CBS show after 18 seasons. Yes, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is leaving NCIS. In the episode, Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) solved the case of a wealthy CEO hiring a contract killer to murder those who were opposed to opening a copper mine in Alaska. By the end of the episode, Gibbs decided to stay in Alaska indefinitely.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Mark Harmon's Behind-The-Scenes Feud On NCIS

"NCIS" has long been one of the most popular shows on TV, making Mark Harmon one of the most popular TV stars to boot. The Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor, better known just as Gibbs, has thrilled fans on the long-running CBS crime drama since 2003, but it sounds like fans could be seeing a little less of him as Gibbs' story continues on.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How Bull Said Goodbye To Freddy Rodriguez's Benny Colon, And Whether He Could Return

Spoilers ahead for the Season 6 premiere of Bull on CBS, called “Gone.”. Bull returned for the sixth season with an episode that may go down as even more memorable than the COVID-twisted fifth season premiere last fall. Bull’s daughter was kidnapped and held for a $1 million ransom rather than the show diving back into the familiar courtroom format, but there was one notable reveal that had nothing to do with the kidnapping. Bull had to explain why Benny Colon, played through the first five seasons by Freddy Rodriguez, was suddenly missing. Here’s how it happened, and whether the Season 5 finale really has to be the last time viewers will see Benny.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seal Team#Time Travel#Television#Cbs
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

What Chicago P.D. Needs To Do With Jay Halstead After Jesse Lee Soffer's Intense Episode

Spoilers ahead for the third episode of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “The One Next To Me.”. Chicago P.D. dug deep into Jay Halstead’s history with “The One Next To Me,” revisiting his time in the Army by reuniting him with a former comrade-in-arms who chose a very different path upon returning to civilian life. His history can be a hot-button issue for Halstead, but he certainly handled it a lot better than he did a few seasons ago, and he was even talking about it by the end of the hour. Growth!
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Med spoilers: Is Ethan coming back to Chicago Med?

In the season 6 finale of Chicago Med, Ethan (Brian Tee) attempted to de-escalate an intense confrontation between Dean (Steven Weber) and one of his former patients. When the patient pulled a gun on Dean, Ethan attempted to step in to save his friend which led to him being shot in the chest.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Turns Out, Shifting Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T. To Friday Nights May Have Been The Smart Move After All

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 premiere of S.W.A.T. Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T had its Season 5 premiere on the first night of October and the episode followed Hondo in Mexico after his S.W.A.T. demotion. While things were looking different on the series, outside the series there were some changes too. The CBS cop procedural is officially part of the Friday night lineup for the 2021-2022 TV season. While that can be a tough night for TV due to the fact not many people watch live on Fridays, it seems like S.W.A.T. is holding its own.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Gary Cole Joins 'NCIS' Season 19 in a Pretty Important Role

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on NCIS. Shows like NCIS have a revolving door of cast members and guest stars, which means that the series has seen plenty of big stars slide into new roles throughout the years. Now, for Season 19, Gary Cole is joining the cast. But who is Gary Cole's NCIS character?
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Eric Christian Olsen’s New CBS Drama Actually Has A Chicago Fire Connection

Television shows with first responders have been popular with audiences for many decades, but the trend towards series with police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other medical / law enforcement professionals seems to have grown in the past several years. Right now, CBS is the only major broadcast network without such a show, but those behind the channel are looking to change that with a newly in development drama from NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen, which also has a Chicago Fire connection.
CHICAGO, IL
Primetimer

CSI Is Back, And There’s Absolutely No Mystery Why

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. When CSI vanished from the CBS schedule in 2015, it seemed like a good time to close the door on one of TV’s most remarkable success stories. There went Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox, sailing off into the sunset in the show’s two-hour finale. Six months later the CSI: Cyber spinoff was deleted, and for the first time in a decade and a half the letters C-S-I were MIA on CBS.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Season 5 premiere spoilers, themes

Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Are we finally going to have a chance to dive into Bravo Team and what’s next? We definitely understand anyone out there who is eager to get back into the show, especially after such a long wait. Unfortunately, here is where we have...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Anthony Anderson Talks 'Bittersweet' Final Season of 'Black-ish' and New Prank Show With Mom (Exclusive)

The end of Black-ish is near, and Anthony Anderson is anticipating a rough time. ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season on May 14, an announcement that creator and executive producer Kenya Barris called "both exciting and bittersweet." Anderson finds that description very apt as production on the final installment nears an end.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
38K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy