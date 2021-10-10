CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL' Slams Facebook Over Whistleblower Report During Cold Open, Weekend Update

By Daniel Kreps
trumbulltimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the latest episode of Saturday Night Live wasn’t focused on Kardashian-centric sketches, the show was slamming Facebook over a whistleblower’s scathing revelations into the social media company’s “betrayal of democracy,” with both the cold open sketch and Weekend Update dedicated to Facebook. “Internal documents show that Facebook knew their...

Facebook Whistleblower Unmasks Herself, Slams Zuckerberg

A former Facebook product manager revealed herself as the whistleblower who leaked a trove of company research, plunging the social media giant into crisis, and filed a series of complaints with federal regulators. Frances Haugen, who appeared Sunday night on 60 Minutes, said she was so appalled by the company’s...
INTERNET
TMZ.com

'SNL' Hilarious Cold Open with Biden, Tribute to Norm Macdonald

"Saturday Night Live" just rolled out the premiere of season 47, and the open did not disappoint ... it was HILARIOUS!. The show, which skewered Donald Trump, took aim at President Biden and Co., with the theme ... and you think you had a bad summer. James Austin Johnson absolutely...
TV & VIDEOS
Whistleblower: Facebook chose profit over public safety

NEW YORK (AP) — A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests. Frances Haugen was identified in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday...
NFL
Kim Kardashian
Heidi Gardner
Michael Che
Mark Zuckerberg
Colin Jost
TheWrap

‘SNL’ Cold Open Finds U.S. Senators Baffled by Facebook

“Saturday Night Live” began the second episode of Season 47 with a cold open that tackled the Facebook whistleblower’s testimony in congress, although the joke was largely on the U.S. senators asking the questions. “SNL” cast member Heidi Gardner played Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook who has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Finger Lakes Times

Facebook Hearings Cold Open - SNL

Senators (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, James Austin Johnson) on Capitol Hill question the Facebook whistleblower (Heidi Gardner), Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) and Tom from Myspace (Pete Davidson) during a hearing. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH...
INTERNET
actionnewsnow.com

'SNL' has the Facebook whistleblower help Congress understand social media

Social media can be difficult to understand, but luckily for Congress they had the Facebook whistleblower walk them through it on "Saturday Night Live." The NBC variety show opened up on Saturday with Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gardner, giving testimony on Capitol Hill about the internal workings of Facebook. Unfortunately for Gardner's Haugen, it quickly turned into Congress asking questions about how social media works.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

'SNL' Fans React as New Joe Biden Debuts During Cold Open

Saturday Night Live returned last night and its cold open greeted fans with an unexpected move. Not only was a new actor impersonating President Joe Biden, but it was a newcomer. James Austin Johnson, a comedian who went viral in 2020 for his impressions of Donald Trump, was front and center as he kicked off his first SNL solo. Soon other cast members joined him, but all the talk was about this newcomer.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
