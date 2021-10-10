8PM: Legends Of The Hidden Temple “The Maya Legend Of The Hero Twins”

"The show’s struggle to distinguish itself from so many others on television might not be as damning, or at least not as immediately noticeable, if it were still about kids and for kids as the original Legends was," says Caroline Framke of the Cristela Alonzo-hosted reality game show competition. "But this one, produced for a network aimed more at those who grew up on shows like Legends of the Hidden Temple rather than those who are still growing up, makes the fatal mistake of casting adults rather than children as its contestants. Watching people in their twenties and thirties struggle to remember details of a legend and assemble the once iconic silver monkey only highlights how basic this show really is. It’s probably just as well that the CW appears to be targeting an audience that already knows and likes what Legends of the Hidden Temple is about, since it’s hard to imagine anyone else tuning in for long." ALSO: How much did Legends change from the Quibi version?

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO