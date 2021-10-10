CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8PM: Legends Of The Hidden Temple “The Maya Legend Of The Hero Twins”

Cover picture for the articleHosted by Cristela Alonzo, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is taken out of a studio and into a “jungle,” and scaled up with tougher challenges and a much bigger prize on the line at 8PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch show promo on YouTube.

PIX11

‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’: Cristela Alonza talks new CW game show

In her ongoing quest for entertainment dominance, Cristela Alonzo is adding “game show host” to her long list of accomplishments. The writer, producer and actor is the host of the CW’s new series “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”  The 2021 adult version of the show is taken out of the studio and into a “jungle,” […]
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Host Cristela Alonzo Wants to Make the Contestants Into Stars

Actor, comedian and writer Cristela Alonzo doesn’t like it when competition series make the judges or the hosts into the stars of the show, because she wants the contestants, who are the ones tasked with physically, mentally and emotionally demanding feats, to be celebrated. So when she was tapped to host The CW’s “Legends of the Hidden Temple” reboot, she made sure to cheer on the teams that came through every episode.
TV & VIDEOS
GreenwichTime

The CW's 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Reboot Is Yet Another Unnecessary Millennial Nostalgia Trip: TV Review

The basic idea of a “Legends of the Hidden Temple” revival isn’t an offensive one. As long as every piece of media is getting rebooted, revised and regurgitated, why not a delightfully cheesy game show in which kids scrambled up styrofoam rocks and answered trivia questions about fake Mayan myths as a scarlet-eyed stone sculpture set their next challenge? For a certain subset of millennials, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” — which aired on Nickelodeon from 1993 to 1995 — was one of TV’s more entertaining distractions. Asking my friends at recess if they’d rather be a “purple parrot” or “silver snake” was, in retrospect, preparation for millions of internet personality quizzes to come. (I am, of course, a green monkey.) So when pressing play on a new iteration of the show, premiering Oct. 10 on the CW, I was open to the idea that bringing it back could be a fun enough time — but it didn’t take long for the first episode to change my mind.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Cristela Alonzo Promises ‘Bigger and More Challenging’ Obstacles in ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ CW Reboot

For any kid growing up in the late ’90s, watching “Legends of the Hidden Temple” was an after-school mainstay. Now, those kids are grown up but are getting another chance to run through Olmec’s temple in The CW’s reboot of the game show — and host Cristela Alonzo promises that the challenges contestants will face have grown with them.
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Hero Twins – Legends Of The Hidden Temple

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE – Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. CRISTELA ALONZO HOSTS THE NEW SERIES FROM THE CW — Hosted by Cristela Alonzo, the 2021 adult version of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is taken out of a studio and into a “jungle,” and scaled up with tougher challenges and a much bigger prize on the line – $25,000.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Olmec gets a makeover: An inside look at new, 'more authentic' Legends of the Hidden Temple set

Almost 26 years after Nickelodeon's Legends of the Hidden Temple staged its final run under the watchful eye of Olmec, the obstacle-course game show is back starting tonight — this time on the CW and with a supersized set for adult contestants. But far more went into crafting the new Legends set than just making everything bigger... even though they did make everything bigger.
TV SERIES
emmys.com

A New Legend

People who were — or had — kids in the early '90s might remember a Nickelodeon game called Legends of the Hidden Temple. Teams of two made their way through a series of challenges, some physical, some intellectual, to gain a treasure and win prizes. The show ran from 1993-1995 and had a strong fan base.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The CW's Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot makes the mistake of trying to appeal to the adults who watched the Nickelodeon original as kids

"The show’s struggle to distinguish itself from so many others on television might not be as damning, or at least not as immediately noticeable, if it were still about kids and for kids as the original Legends was," says Caroline Framke of the Cristela Alonzo-hosted reality game show competition. "But this one, produced for a network aimed more at those who grew up on shows like Legends of the Hidden Temple rather than those who are still growing up, makes the fatal mistake of casting adults rather than children as its contestants. Watching people in their twenties and thirties struggle to remember details of a legend and assemble the once iconic silver monkey only highlights how basic this show really is. It’s probably just as well that the CW appears to be targeting an audience that already knows and likes what Legends of the Hidden Temple is about, since it’s hard to imagine anyone else tuning in for long." ALSO: How much did Legends change from the Quibi version?
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

The Fiery Lava Rock of Pele – Legends Of The Hidden Temple

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE – Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. CRISTELA ALONZO HOSTS THE NEW SERIES FROM THE CW — The “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys” must learn the story and repeat the great feats of Pele the Hawaiian goddess in order to win a chance at the Temple Run and the $25,000 prize.
TV SERIES
