Man with knife arrested on grounds of Choctawhatchee High School
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL – A man, armed with a knife was spotted on the grounds of a school in Okaloosa County when administrators called the authorities. “A vigilant school administrator who spotted someone she didn’t recognize and who didn’t appear to belong on school grounds immediately alerted others and contacted OCSO School Resource Officers, who quickly detained, then arrested the man,” the OCSO reported.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0