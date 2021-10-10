Nintendo Switch OLED Model vs. Nintendo Switch: Side by side comparison

A mid-cycle refresh that doesn’t change enough. , gear, metroid, gaming, nintendo switch oled, nintendo switch, nintendo, review. Though they don’t come out with the annual frequency of an iPhone, video game consoles can always be counted on to have a few mid-cycle refreshes (think: the PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X). This week it’s Nintendo giving the OG Switch a makeover, adding an OLED screen and a few other exterior tweaks. But it’s basically the same system on the inside, so don’t call it the Switch Pro. It’s officially dubbed the Nintendo Switch OLED, because calling it the “slightly nicer Switch” doesn’t really move units from the shelves. If you’ve already invested in a Switch or Switch Lite you won’t need the upgrade, but if you’re still Switch-less this is the model to buy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO