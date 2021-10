BARBER COUNTY — A Kansas man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for a July 2020 murder, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Clinton Wayne Rogers, 35, of Medicine Lodge, was sentenced by Barber County District Court Judge Francis Meisenheimer. Rogers was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 653 months on one count of first degree murder. Rogers pleaded guilty to the charge on October 1.

