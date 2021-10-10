CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah may cancel Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon over virus risk

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of Savannah says city officials are weighing whether to pull the plug on next month’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon because of concerns that the event could cause a spike in coronavirus infections.

More than 15,000 runners, most of them from out of town, have signed up for the big race the weekend of Nov. 6, news outlets reported.

Mayor Van Johnson said he’s not concerned about the virus spreading during the race itself, but rather that unvaccinated runners and tourists will infect others while visiting shops and restaurants.

“We don’t want these folks to come, have the time of their life and leave us with a COVID uptick,” Johnson said.

The mayor of Savannah’s medical advisory board will soon make a decision on the marathon.

Just 50% of Savannah residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 48% statewide in Georgia, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Still, infection rates across the state have been declining sharply for several weeks after a surge in new Georgia cases peaked in late August.

