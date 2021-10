Conor Swail secures second straight Longines victory in Sacramento

A Plus Tard and De Bromhead will be targeting strong start to vital season. A Plus Tard will aim to kickstart the most important season of his career with a victory in the first major race of the National Hunt campaign. The Lancashire Chase is the first Grade One event of the season at Haydock Park, and will feature all the runners and riders that will be competing for the top honours over the course of the term.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO