Alabama man convicted in 2018 shooting death of his sister

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A jury has convicted an Alabama man in the 2018 shooting death of his sister and wounding of her boyfriend and teenaged son.

A Jefferson County jury on Friday found Clifford Stutson, 46, of Birmingham, guilty of murder in the slaying of 40-year-old Dakisha Stutson. He was also convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of the victim’s boyfriend, Antwon Tremaine Charles, and her son, 18-year-old Travon Stutson, al.com reported.

The deadly shooting happened in the predawn hours of July 17, 2018. Birmingham police responded to a home about 2 a.m. Police at the time said gunshots were reported, and officers arrived on the scene to find three victims.

Dakisha Stutson was pronounced dead at the scene. Her boyfriend and son were rushed to UAB Hospital. Travon Stutson was shot in the arm and underwent surgery. Charles was critically injured but survived.

Family members said Clifford Stutson had been to the home earlier, and those inside had not opened the door for him. When he returned, Dakisha Stutson opened the door and her brother started shooting right away.

Family said the other two victims were trying to protect Dakisha Stutson when they were shot.

Clifford Stutson was taken into custody a short time later after officers found him asleep at a traffic light. His ID card confirmed he was the man wanted for questioning.

“The state is happy that this verdict will allow for the victims who survived and the family of Dakisha Stutson to begin the healing process,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The verdict carries a mandatory life-without-parole sentence. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Stephen Wallace has not yet set a sentencing date.