My Son Has No Friends, and There’s Nothing I Can Do

The umbrellas were a bit of a giveaway. My son’s obsession started when he was 18 months old and still just called them “baaa.” There’s a video of him in a rain jacket in our backyard from that time, glaring at the patio umbrella, saying “UP baaa, DOWN baaa, NO baaa, AWAY baaa,” over and over as my husband chuckled and followed his directions, putting the umbrella up, down, away, then up and down again. There’s another video from that time, but inside. My sister was feeding my son lunch at the table with one hand, holding a rain umbrella over him with the other, while he gave her firm instructions that she dutifully followed. Up baaa. Down baaa. No baaa.
Comments / 16