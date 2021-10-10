CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Son Has No Friends, and There’s Nothing I Can Do

By Tim Gordon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy son has had a tough go at life. He was born at 25 weeks after a very rough pregnancy. He suffered from Level 4 IVH at birth, spent months in the NICU, had brain surgery, heart surgery, and was given even odds at survival. He made it through. His...

Susan D Torok
7d ago

I bought a pool hoping neighbor children would come and interact with my son this did not work tried everything worried myself sick over this but with God's great mercy he now has many friends with same interests he found on his own

Aunteak
7d ago

God bless you for the minute by minute love & support you give this awesome son of yours. My prayers are with all of you.

Andy Woodgeard
7d ago

people confuse friends with acquaintances with friends..don't worry he will figure it out.. As a young man my grandfather told me that in the early 60's I laught and said I have many, he said one day you will figure out the difference.

