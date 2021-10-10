One dead, six others shot in Albany shooting incident

LEAGUE CITY, TX – League City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Via Montesano. On Friday, October 15, 2021, League City officers were notified of a verbal argument by telephone involving a resident in the 2600 block of Via Montesano. The resident advised that a family member, Timothy Combs, might be on the way to the home on Via Montesano to fight the resident. At approximately 10:46 pm, Timothy Combs arrived at the home and found the resident armed with a tactical rifle. Timothy Combs returned to his vehicle stating that he was going to get a gun. The resident saw Combs inside the vehicle looking for something. The resident fired multiple shots in the vehicle striking Combs. Combs was deceased at the scene.

LEAGUE CITY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO