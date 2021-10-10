One dead, six others shot in Albany shooting incident
ALBANY, NY – Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred late Saturday night on North Lake Avenue. On Saturday, October 9, 2021 at around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Lake Avenue near Elk Street for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located 29-year-old Alexander Bolton of New Bedford, Massachusetts at the scene with a gunshot wound to the torso.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
