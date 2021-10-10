CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Zoya Delivers A Bubbly New Track With Benny Adam Called "Start Over"

By Alexander Cole
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing out of Montreal, Zach Zoya has been repping the city for quite some time as he continues to drop dope projects and singles that speak to the musical stylings of the city. Montreal has seen a huge rise in hip-hop artists as of late, and Zoya is one of the young MCs leading that charge. Recently, he blessed his fans with a brand new single called "Start Over," which features another up-and-comer in Benny Adam.

