Florida State

Florida man exonerated after 37 years in prison sues Tampa, retired police over wrongful conviction

By Peter Aitken
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida man exonerated of rape and murder after 37 years in prison is suing police and the city of Tampa over his wrongful conviction and initial death sentence. Robert DuBoise, 56, left prison in late Aug. 2020 after officials revealed new evidence that proved his innocence. Untested DNA evidence from a rape kit proved he did not rape and murder 19-year-old Barbara grams in 1983. No one else had been arrested.

COVID*SUCKS*
7d ago

Why wasn't the DNA tested? Because they needed to solve this case by imprisoning the wrong man! All involved should be charged and imprisoned themselves!! GIVE THIS MAN THE MONEY! He's suffered enough! Let him enjoy the rest of his life!

George Sandino
6d ago

for decades of his life i hope he gets every penny is own to him because sure they cant give him 4 decades of his life back

Katie MacNeil
6d ago

Bite marks are not like finger prints. Anyone convicted of a crime based on bite mark evidence needs to have a new trial.

