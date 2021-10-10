Florida man exonerated after 37 years in prison sues Tampa, retired police over wrongful conviction

The Philadelphia City Council passed a bill aimed at closing racial inequalities that will ban police from making traffic stops for minor violations. "Being pulled over by law enforcement is a rite of passage for Black men. It's something we all know that we're gonna have to go through," Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said of the bill. "I've been pulled over so many times that I've actually lost count."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO