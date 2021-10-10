CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Happy Birthday to Cincinnati Zoo’s Oldest Silverback Gorilla!

cincinnatizoo.org
 7 days ago

— Since silverback gorilla Ndume’s return to his original home at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in June of 2019, he has been living with two female gorilla companions and has formed bonds with his care team in Gorilla World, where the troop enjoyed some seasonal enrichment to celebrate his 40th birthday.

cincinnatizoo.org

Comments / 0

 

