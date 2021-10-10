CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man arrested in Penn Yan for DWI

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago

A Rochester man was arrested by Penn Yan Police for DWI and other violations following a traffic stop on Main Street.

On Saturday at 12:45 a.m. police arrested Brandon Carey, 45, of Rochester.

Carey showed signs of intoxication and refused sobriety tests police asked him to take. He also had a suspended license for failure to pay child support.

He was arrested and taken to Yates County Jail, where he refused a chemical breath test.

Carey has a prior DWI from 2015 in Monroe County.

He’s been charged with DWI, open container, refusal to submit to a breath test, no turn signal, and unauthorized sticker.

He was arraigned in Penn Yan Village Court and released on his own recognizance.

