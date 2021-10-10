CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County Health Department will hold two Pfizer booster clinics

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06G9ZL_0cMu2vgh00

Two booster vaccine clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine are coming up and being held by the Tompkins County Health Department.

The clinics will be held in the Ithaca Mall at the Cayuga Health Vaccination Site.

The first clinic will be Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second clinic will be Friday Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Only those who are eligible and received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine may attend.

