Tompkins County Health Department will hold two Pfizer booster clinics

Two booster vaccine clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine are coming up and being held by the Tompkins County Health Department.

The clinics will be held in the Ithaca Mall at the Cayuga Health Vaccination Site.

The first clinic will be Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second clinic will be Friday Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Only those who are eligible and received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine may attend.

