Disaster aid is available to areas badly damaged by Tropical Storm Fred

 7 days ago
Federal disaster aid has been given to New York State to help communities impacted by Tropical Storm Fred.

The funding is available for state and local governments that are eligible as well as certain private nonprofit organizations.

Counties that may be eligible for funding through organizations and governments include Allegany, Cayuga, Cortland, Lewis, Oneida, Steuben, Tioga and Yates counties.

The funding is available on a cost-sharing basis.

Lai Sun Yee has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Cayuga County Jail needs nurses

The Cayuga County Jail is struggling to keep a full staff of nurses. Sheriff Brian Schenck said the full staff is made up of three registered nurses. He said right now there are two full time nurses but they’ve had to contract outside the jail for medical services. More help...
