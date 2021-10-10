Disaster aid is available to areas badly damaged by Tropical Storm Fred

Federal disaster aid has been given to New York State to help communities impacted by Tropical Storm Fred.

The funding is available for state and local governments that are eligible as well as certain private nonprofit organizations.

Counties that may be eligible for funding through organizations and governments include Allegany, Cayuga, Cortland, Lewis, Oneida, Steuben, Tioga and Yates counties.

The funding is available on a cost-sharing basis.

Lai Sun Yee has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

