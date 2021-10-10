Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 5

(opening statement) "Well, that was exciting. Did everybody get their money's worth tonight? [I'm] just so proud of these guys, Marquise [Brown], Lamar [Jackson], Calais [Campbell] and all the guys. Shoutout to the Colts. The Colts, I have a lot of respect for them; I told Coach [Frank] Reich that. I told many of their coaches that, [defensive coordinator] Coach [Matt] Eberflus. They do a great job, and it's a really good football team. Our fans, our fans were just off the charts. Our fans were incredible, and they stuck with us. It was a frustrating game, and our fans stuck with us throughout the course of the game. That really … That's a big deal to players and coaches, I promise you. It really gives you a lot of energy – it really helps. We have great fans in Baltimore. OK, what questions do you have?"
