Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association will hold annual meeting Oct. 6

Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association will hold their annual meeting Wednesday Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

Topics covered include water quality updates, fundraising, and volunteer and membership information.

The guest speaker, Michael Fitzgerald, will talk about “Heroes and Villains: A decade of Finger Lakes environmental reporting.”

The meeting is on Zoom and attendees can register here.

