For the second week in a row, the Oklahoma football offense put up more than 50 points in a 52-31 win at home over TCU. And for just the second time in seven games — all Oklahoma wins — the Sooners winning margin was more than seven points. The other OU win this season that was greater than seven points doesn’t really count, though, because it came against an FCS opponent that had no business on the same field with Oklahoma. The Sooners won that one 76-0.

