Fire destroys barn in Town of Bristol Saturday

On Saturday morning, Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a barn fire in the Town of Bristol.

When Deputies arrived the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

Bristol, East Bloomfield Holcomb, and Cheshire fire departments responded to the fire.

The Ontario County Fire Coordinator deemed the fire not suspicious and believe it was caused by faulty machinery.

No injuries were reported and County Road 2 remained closed for two hours while firefighters worked.

