Schuyler County, NY

Rabies clinic in Schuyler County Oct. 30

 7 days ago

Schuyler County will hold a rabies clinic for pets on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The event will be at the Tyrone Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cats, dogs, and ferrets can attend as long as they are at least three months old.

Dogs need to be on a leash and cats and ferrets need to be in carriers.

Each animal needs its own registration and can be completed here.

