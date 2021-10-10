VDVS donates laptops to veterans, spouses in community college

Indian River Colony Club awards $2,500 grant in support of 'We Honor Veterans' program. VIERA – Indian River Colony Club in Viera understands duty to country. The 55+ golf community is largely comprised of military veterans, and IRCC members are known for their ongoing practice of donating to an assortment of veterans causes and charities. Collectively, they embody the community motto of "service to those who served." Recently, a $2,500 grant by the IRCC Foundation was awarded to St. Francis Reflections Foundation, in support of the national We Honor Veterans program. The program, developed in coordination with the U.S. Veterans Administration, provides recognition and support for local veterans receiving hospice or palliative care. Volunteers work to create a tribute for participating veterans in a personalized pinning ceremony with family and friends that includes special recognition items from their service branch and a capitol flag. After researching the particular veteran's military service, volunteers are often able to share with families additional details about their loved one's contribution to the nation.
