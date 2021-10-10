CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

VDVS donates laptops to veterans, spouses in community college

Augusta Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services presented 50 laptop computers to Reynolds and John Tyler Community Colleges to be donated to eligible military veterans and spouses enrolled at each of the colleges. These computers were in addition to 125 refurbished laptops delivered...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Clyburn honors late wife with donation to SC State Honors College

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at South Carolina State University are getting an extra leg up this year. Congressman James Clyburn and his children donated $1.7 million to the Honors College. It is in honor of the late Dr. Emily England Clyburn, his wife. They both graduated from the university.
CHARLESTON, SC
Observer

RUNNING UP DONATIONS: Group assists veterans

The Sons of Liberty Military and Veteran Support Riding Club had its seventh annual Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Bike run. Proceeds from the run go toward the Charles Tinley Memorial Disabled American Veterans Post 142 in the city of Dunkirk. “The Sons would like to thank all who helped to pull this off: all our helpers, everyone who donated for our basket raffles, everyone who rode our run and a special thank you to all the police departments who helped us on our ride: Marshals, Gowanda Police Department, all the Sherriff departments, Hamburg Department, and Dave Ortolano and Dunkirk’s finest. And let us not forget our veterans, who without them we would not have the freedoms we enjoy. If we have forgotten to thank anyone, we apologize.”
DUNKIRK, NY
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Community College Receives $28,575 Grant for Student Veterans

A recent grant award will help Montgomery County Community College continue its commitment to support student veterans as they transition from military to college life. MCCC is among 20 charitable or veteran service organizations in the Commonwealth to receive grant funds from the Veterans’ Trust Fund, a fund administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
MONTCO.Today

Truist Financial donates $1,000 to Manor College “Bird Feed”

From left: Sey Olagunju, Professional and University Banking Consultant for Truist Financial, Ashley Hillegas, Manor College Director of Student Engagement and Allison Mootz, Manor College Vice President and Dean of Student Affairs. Manor College’s food pantry, known as the Bird Feed, received a generous $1,000 donation from Truist Financial recently.
MANOR, PA
amherstbulletin.com

UMass alumna donates $2M to College of Nursing

AMHERST — A $2 million gift from an alumna will support scholarships, mentoring and peer-to-peer support for nursing students from diverse backgrounds at the Elaine Marieb College of Nursing at the University of Massachusetts. The university announced this week that a comprehensive mentoring and scholarship program, called the Seedworks Equity...
AMHERST, MA
WausauPilot

Veterans donate meals to Veterans in need

Air Force veteran and Mosinee Resident Dick Peterson is a member of the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group which meets every Wednesday at Denny’s in Rothschild. Recently Dick had a great idea to start collecting Denny’s Senior Frequent Diner Cards for veterans in need. The cards are being donated by veteran members, their family and friends.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Donation benefits veterans in hospice

Indian River Colony Club awards $2,500 grant in support of 'We Honor Veterans' program. VIERA – Indian River Colony Club in Viera understands duty to country. The 55+ golf community is largely comprised of military veterans, and IRCC members are known for their ongoing practice of donating to an assortment of veterans causes and charities. Collectively, they embody the community motto of "service to those who served." Recently, a $2,500 grant by the IRCC Foundation was awarded to St. Francis Reflections Foundation, in support of the national We Honor Veterans program. The program, developed in coordination with the U.S. Veterans Administration, provides recognition and support for local veterans receiving hospice or palliative care. Volunteers work to create a tribute for participating veterans in a personalized pinning ceremony with family and friends that includes special recognition items from their service branch and a capitol flag. After researching the particular veteran's military service, volunteers are often able to share with families additional details about their loved one's contribution to the nation.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop Computers#Military Veterans#Project A#Vdvs#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Tech For Troops#The Altria Group#Commonwealth
henrycountytimes.com

Resident donates benches in honor of three veterans

Heritage Park in McDonough has for a number of years been a special place to honor the men and women who have served this country. The Veterans Wall of Honor is a daily reminder of their contributions as well as a popular locale for Veterans Day and other special occasions.
MCDONOUGH, GA
plymouth-review.com

Local quilter wins community award for service to veterans

PLYMOUTH — Linda Wieck of Plymouth, Wisconsin has been chosen by AARP for the 2021 Andrus Award for Community Service for the State of Wisconsin. Each year AARP honors the founder of AARP, Dr. Andrus, by presenting a volunteer with the AARP Andrus Community Service Award. AARP’s commitment to volunteer service can be traced to the life and vision of […]
mtpr.org

Invest in your community. Donate today

You turn to Montana Public Radio to keep you informed and entertained, even when life gets busy. We’re proud to be your source for trusted news, hand-picked music, and educational children’s programs — always here when you need and want it. Your generous support means that everyone has free access...
ADVOCACY
New Castle News

Bill would give tax exemption to deceased veterans' spouses

A bill introduced by state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, would expand the property tax exemption available to Pennsylvania’s disabled combat veterans to surviving spouses of service members who were killed in action or passed away after receiving a disability rating. Sainato, Democratic chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency...
LAWRENCE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
Reading Eagle

UGI donates pickup truck and supplies to veterans group

UGI Energy Services LLC, a subsidiary of UGI Corp., donated a pickup truck and supplies on Saturday in City Park to the Veteran’s Coalition of Pennsylvania. The truck, a Ford F-350, and donations were coordinated through Energy Service’s newly formed Veteran Employment Team. “We are happy to support the Veterans...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cbs19news

Student veterans, spouses receive refurbished laptops

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Student veterans and military spouses who are attending two of Virginia's community colleges may have received a laptop. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation have donated 225 refurbished laptops this year. According to a release, computers were recently given...
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Elephant Insurance donating $61,500 to organizations serving underrepresented communities

The second round of Elephant employee-driven COVID-relief donations focused on nonprofits that positively impact diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and serve underrepresented parts of the community. Elephant Insurance announced late last week the second round of recipients for its Helping Herd initiative, where Elephant is donating $300,000 to organizations and...
RICHMOND, VA
NEWS10 ABC

$30,000 donated to local veterans

Albany officials respond to Saturday night shooting that left one dead, six others injured. Local elected officials talk investments in child care. Saratoga County Animal Shelter holds 'Dog Gone Adoption Day'. Oktoberfest celebration held in Amsterdam. 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Wrong For Your Spouse To Hide the Halloween...
ALBANY, NY
johnson.edu

Johnson College Diversity & Inclusion Committee Donates to NEPA Youth Shelter

The Johnson College Diversity & Inclusion Committee sponsored a food and supply drive for the NEPA Youth Shelter in honor of National Coming Out Day. A local organization that provides emergency shelter and related services to unaccompanied youth, the NEPA Youth Shelter is especially affirming to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) youth, as this population constitutes a high percentage of unhoused youth in our area. Food, drinks, and cleaning supplies were collected on the Johnson College campus from September 27 to October 8. Many thanks to those faculty, staff, and students who donated!
CHARITIES
wchstv.com

CAMC asks community to donate adult crutches to hospital due to shortage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Area Medical Center said it is feeling the pinch of a nationwide shortage of crutches for adults and is asking the community to donate crutches. The hospital said its vendors are unable to fill orders for crutches, leaving the medical facility with very limited supplies,...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy