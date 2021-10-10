VDVS donates laptops to veterans, spouses in community college

The Sons of Liberty Military and Veteran Support Riding Club had its seventh annual Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Bike run. Proceeds from the run go toward the Charles Tinley Memorial Disabled American Veterans Post 142 in the city of Dunkirk. “The Sons would like to thank all who helped to pull this off: all our helpers, everyone who donated for our basket raffles, everyone who rode our run and a special thank you to all the police departments who helped us on our ride: Marshals, Gowanda Police Department, all the Sherriff departments, Hamburg Department, and Dave Ortolano and Dunkirk’s finest. And let us not forget our veterans, who without them we would not have the freedoms we enjoy. If we have forgotten to thank anyone, we apologize.”

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO