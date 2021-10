The Agonist have released one last preview of their new EP, Days Before the World Wept, before its release tomorrow. The band’s new single, “Feast on the Living,” has a similarly potent blend of no-B.S. metal rage and symphonic elements as their last single, “Remnants in Time.” I said it before and I’ll say it again: it’s not that far off from Dimmu Borgir or Fleshgod Apocalypse, in the best possible way.

