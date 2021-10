Flowers (knee), who is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Flowers managed only two limited practices this week while tending to the knee injury, but that should be enough for him to get the green light ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The linebacker has suited up in three of the Lions' first five games, recording 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

